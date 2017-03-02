Wright leads Louisiana-Lafayette past Texas St., 94-84 in OT

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jay Wright scored 21 points and made three key 3-pointers to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 94-84 in overtime on Thursday night.

Wright had 12 points in the final 1:41 of regulation, including two 3s, and a layup with eight seconds left to force overtime tied at 74. He added a layup and another 3 to cap a 9-4 spurt and the Ragin’ Cajuns outscored Texas State 20-10 in the extra period. Jerekius Davis scored all six of his points in overtime and Justin Miller added five.

Miller finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Louisiana Lafayette (19-11, 9-8 Sun Belt), which has won four straight. Bryce Washington had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury scored 21 points and Nijal Pearson had 20 points to lead Texas State (17-12, 10-7).