Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 3:11 pm 03/12/2017 03:11pm
Albany, America East Conference

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Boise State, Mountain West Conference

Bucknell, Patriot League

Central Arkansas, Southland Conference

Chattanooga, Southern Conference

Dayton, Atlantic 10 Conference

Elon, Colonial Athletic Association

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Green Bay, Horizon League

Hampton, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Long Beach State, Big West Conference

Marquette, Big East Conference

Maryland, Big Ten Conference

Montana State, Big Sky Conference

New Mexico State, Western Athletic Conference

Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference

Quinnipiac, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Stanford, Pacific-12 Conference

Texas Southern, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Toledo, Mid-American Conference

UConn, American Athletic Conference

West Virginia, Big 12 Conference

Western Illinois, Summit League

Western Kentucky, Conference USA

