Women’s College Basketball Scores

Penn 71, Brown 60
Hampton 52, Bethune-Cookman 49
Radford 53, Charleston Southern 50
Texas Southern 70, Grambling St. 66
UNC-Asheville 56, Presbyterian 55
Drake 86, Wichita St. 68
N. Iowa 82, Evansville 58
Toledo 82, N. Illinois 71
Cent. Arkansas 62, Texas A&M-CC 44
Stephen F. Austin 62, Lamar 48
Montana St. 62, Idaho St. 56
