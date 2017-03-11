7:09 pm, March 11, 2017
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 7:00 pm 03/11/2017 07:00pm
Saturday, Mar. 11
EAST

Penn 71, Brown 60

SOUTH

Hampton 52, Bethune-Cookman 49

Radford 53, Charleston Southern 50

Texas Southern 70, Grambling St. 66

UNC-Asheville 56, Presbyterian 55

MIDWEST

Drake 86, Wichita St. 68

N. Iowa 82, Evansville 58

Toledo 82, N. Illinois 71

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 62, Texas A&M-CC 44

Stephen F. Austin 62, Lamar 48

FAR WEST

Montana St. 62, Idaho St. 56

___

