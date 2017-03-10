Women’s College Basketball Scores

Albany (NY) 66, Maine 50
Bucknell 69, American U. 57
Navy 54, Army 53
Bethune-Cookman 59, Florida A&M 42
Charleston Southern 52, Liberty 50
Elon 88, William & Mary 60
Grambling St. 65, Southern U. 56
Hampton 64, NC A&T 62
James Madison 76, Drexel 68
Radford 54, Gardner-Webb 51
Texas A&M-CC 88, New Orleans 77
UNC-Asheville 64, Campbell 55
W. Kentucky 77, Louisiana Tech 53
Drake 64, Illinois St. 40
N. Illinois 83, W. Michigan 55
N. Iowa 69, Bradley 39
Toledo 72, Buffalo 65
Wichita St. 73, S. Illinois 60
Stephen F. Austin 77, McNeese St. 63
Texas Southern 68, Alabama St. 54
Boise St. 66, Fresno St. 53
Idaho St. 54, Portland St. 50
Long Beach St. 61, CS Northridge 60
Montana St. 61, E. Washington 59
New Mexico St. 71, UMKC 63
Seattle 61, Utah Valley 60
UC Santa Barbara 73, UC Davis 59
___