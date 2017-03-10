1:05 am, March 10, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Prince George’s County, outbound lanes of Suitland Parkway closed at Forestville Road due to crash.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 1:00 am 03/10/2017 01:00am
Share
Thursday, Mar. 9
EAST

Drexel 68, Northeastern 50

SOUTH

Elon 78, Hofstra 50

Florida A&M 80, Norfolk St. 73

Gardner-Webb 82, Winthrop 43

Hampton 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 56

James Madison 52, UNC-Wilmington 27

Louisiana Tech 66, Charlotte 55

McNeese St. 79, Nicholls 58

Middle Tennessee 61, Rice 59

Southern Miss. 80, Old Dominion 74

Troy 105, Arkansas St. 72

UNC-Asheville 65, Longwood 59

W. Kentucky 78, North Texas 51

William & Mary 59, Delaware 44

MIDWEST

Bradley 57, Loyola of Chicago 42

Illinois St. 51, Indiana St. 44

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, Texas State 64

Texas A&M-CC 57, Northwestern St. 46

Texas-Arlington 65, South Alabama 53

UALR 69, Appalachian St. 53

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 53, UNLV 51

___

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's College Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball