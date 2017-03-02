9:51 pm, March 2, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Williams, Taylor help UCF…

Williams, Taylor help UCF slip past South Florida, 59-56

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 9:43 pm 03/02/2017 09:43pm
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matt Williams had 20 points and set UCF’s career and single-season records for made 3-pointers, B.J. Taylor scored 17, including four 3s, and the Knights beat South Florida 59-56 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

Williams hit three 3s to give him 104 this season and 252 in his career — one more than each of the previous program marks — and became the 18th UCF (20-10, 11-7 American Athletic Conference) player to crack the 1,000-point plateau (1,018). Tacko Fall blocked four shots to give him 77 this season to break John Friday’s 30-year-old, single-season school record (74).

Michael Bibby, son of the 17-year NBA veteran Mike Bibby, hit a 3 to give USF (7-21, 1-16) a 5-4 lead and the Bulls led until back-to-back 3-pointers by Williams and Taylor put UCF up 57-56 with 1:30 to play. The teams combined to miss their next four shots before A.J. Davis hit two free throws to cap the scoring with five seconds left and Bibby missed a potential tying 3 at the buzzer.

Troy Holston led USF with 14 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Williams, Taylor help UCF…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball