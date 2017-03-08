10:02 pm, March 8, 2017
60° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS There is a 911 outage for AT&T cellphone customers in DC and Alexandria.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Wednesday's College Basketball

Wednesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 9:44 pm 03/08/2017 09:44pm
Share

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

Cornerstone 89, Pacific Union 83

Indiana-East 84, Reinhardt 74

St. Francis (Ind.) 100, Oregon Tech 92

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic 10 Conference

First Round

UMass 70, Saint Joseph’s 63

Atlantic Coast Conference

Second Round

Duke 79, Clemson 72

Miami 62, Syracuse 57

Virginia Tech 99, Wake Forest 90

Big 12 Conference

First Round

TCU 82, Oklahoma 63

Big East Conference

First Round

St. John’s 74, Georgetown 73

Big Ten Conference

First Round

Penn St. 76, Nebraska 67, OT

Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 57

Conference USA

First Round

Rice 86, Southern Miss. 75

UAB 74, Charlotte 73

UTSA 56, W. Kentucky 52

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

NC Central 95, Bethune-Cookman 60

Mountain West Conference

First Round

Air Force 83, Wyoming 68

San Diego St. 62, UNLV 52, OT

Utah St. 90, San Jose St. 64

Pacific-12 Conference

First Round

Arizona St. 98, Stanford 88, OT

California 67, Oregon St. 62

Patriot League

Championship

Bucknell 81, Lehigh 65

Southeastern Conference

First Round

Mississippi St. 79, LSU 52

Southland Conference

First Round

Sam Houston St. 77, Cent. Arkansas 69

Sun Belt Conference

First Round

Coastal Carolina 80, South Alabama 67

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, UALR 71

Louisiana-Monroe 73, Arkansas St. 70

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Wednesday's College Basketball
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball