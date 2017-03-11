Weber State pulls away late, beats EWU in Big Sky semis

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jeremy Senglin scored 22 points, Dusty Baker had 17 and Weber State pulled away in the last five minutes to beat Eastern Washington 80-72 on Friday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal.

No. 3 seed Weber State (19-12) plays top-seeded North Dakota (21-9) in Saturday’s championship. Senglin is the second player at Weber State and the fourth in the Big Sky to reach 2,000 career points.

The game was tied at 63 with 5:35 to play. Ryan Richardson hit a 3-pointer to spark an 11-2 surge and the Wildcats led 74-65 with about three minutes left. Jerrick Harding forced a turnover and Senglin made a layup during the stretch. The Eagles cut the deficit to five but didn’t get closer.

Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting to lead second-seeded Eastern Washington (22-11). Jacob Wiley added 24 points.