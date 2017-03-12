9:43 pm, March 12, 2017
29° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Monday night’s Winter Storm Warning has expanded; includes greater portion of the WTOP listening area.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Wake Forest Demon Deacons Roster

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Roster

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 9:22 pm 03/12/2017 09:22pm
Share

Coach: Danny Manning

Pos Ht Wt Yr Hometown
0 Brandon Childress G 6-0 190 Fr Winston-Salem, N.C.
1 Keyshawn Woods G 6-3 205 So Gastonia, N.C.
2 Donovan Mitchell F 6-8 210 Fr Clovis, Calif.
4 Doral Moore C 7-1 265 So Locust Grove, Ga.
10 Mitchell Wilbekin G 6-2 175 Jr Gainesville, Fla.
11 Greg McClinton F 6-7 200 Jr Winston-Salem, N.C.
13 Bryant Crawford G 6-3 200 So Silver Spring, Md.
20 John Collins F 6-10 235 So West Palm Beach, Fla.
25 Sam Japhet-Mathias C 6-11 280 Fr London
33 Rich Washington F 6-6 180 Fr Williamsburg, Va.
34 Austin Arians F 6-6 230 Gr Stoughton, Wis.
40 Anthony Bilas G 6-2 165 So Charlotte, N.C.
41 Aaron Spivey G 6-2 175 So Rocky Mount, N.C
43 Trent VanHorn G 6-3 215 Sr Fort Wayne, Ind.
44 Konstantinos Mitoglou F 6-10 255 Jr Thessaloniki, Greece
45 Troy Rike F 6-7 215 Jr San Francisco

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Wake Forest Demon Deacons Roster
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball