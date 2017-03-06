2:29 pm, March 6, 2017
USA Today Top 25 Poll

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 2:14 pm 03/06/2017 02:14pm
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 5, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (27) 28-3 795 1
2. Villanova (2) 28-3 743 2
3. UCLA (2) 28-3 737 2
4. Gonzaga (1) 30-1 674 4
5. Oregon 27-4 655 6
6. North Carolina 26-6 649 5
7. Arizona 27-4 600 8
8. Kentucky 26-5 581 9
9. Louisville 24-7 544 7
10. Baylor 25-6 516 11
11. West Virginia 24-7 462 10
12. Purdue 25-6 391 16
13. Florida 24-7 347 12
14. Duke 23-8 345 14
15. SMU 27-4 303 19
16. Notre Dame 23-8 301 13
17. Florida State 24-7 278 17
18. Cincinnati 27-4 262 20
18. Saint Mary’s 27-3 262 18
20. Butler 23-7 249 15
21. Virginia 21-9 189 23
22. Wichita State 30-4 184 22
23. Wisconsin 23-8 82 21
24. Iowa State 20-10 63 24
25. Middle Tennessee 27-4 30

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 25, South Carolina 22, Miami 19, Maryland 13, Minnesota 13, Northwestern 13, Southern Cal 12, Creighton 10, Arkansas 7, Vermont 6, California 5, Michigan 3, Monmouth 2, UNC-Wilmington 2, Virginia Tech 2, Dayton 1, Nevada 1, Vanderbilt 1, Wake Forest 1.

