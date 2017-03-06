USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 5, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Kansas (27)
|28-3
|795
|1
|2. Villanova (2)
|28-3
|743
|2
|3. UCLA (2)
|28-3
|737
|2
|4. Gonzaga (1)
|30-1
|674
|4
|5. Oregon
|27-4
|655
|6
|6. North Carolina
|26-6
|649
|5
|7. Arizona
|27-4
|600
|8
|8. Kentucky
|26-5
|581
|9
|9. Louisville
|24-7
|544
|7
|10. Baylor
|25-6
|516
|11
|11. West Virginia
|24-7
|462
|10
|12. Purdue
|25-6
|391
|16
|13. Florida
|24-7
|347
|12
|14. Duke
|23-8
|345
|14
|15. SMU
|27-4
|303
|19
|16. Notre Dame
|23-8
|301
|13
|17. Florida State
|24-7
|278
|17
|18. Cincinnati
|27-4
|262
|20
|18. Saint Mary’s
|27-3
|262
|18
|20. Butler
|23-7
|249
|15
|21. Virginia
|21-9
|189
|23
|22. Wichita State
|30-4
|184
|22
|23. Wisconsin
|23-8
|82
|21
|24. Iowa State
|20-10
|63
|24
|25. Middle Tennessee
|27-4
|30
|—
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 25, South Carolina 22, Miami 19, Maryland 13, Minnesota 13, Northwestern 13, Southern Cal 12, Creighton 10, Arkansas 7, Vermont 6, California 5, Michigan 3, Monmouth 2, UNC-Wilmington 2, Virginia Tech 2, Dayton 1, Nevada 1, Vanderbilt 1, Wake Forest 1.