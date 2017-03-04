UNC-Wilmington holds off late Delaware charge, wins 91-82

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — C.J. Bryce led a balanced attack with 17 points and No. 1 seed UNC-Wilmington beat Delaware 91-82 on Saturday in the CAA tournament quarterfinals.

The Seahawks play William & Mary in the semifinals Sunday.

Jordon Talley finished with 16 points, Denzel Ingram had 15, Chris Flemmings added 14, and Devontae Cacok chipped in 13 for the Seahawks (27-5). UNC-Wilmington shot 51 percent overall, and reached the free-throw line 34 times, hitting 24.

Ryan Daly and Anthony Mosely had 24 and 20 points, respectively, for Delaware. The Blue Hens hit 58 percent of their shots but just 6 of 17 from 3-point range.

UNC-Wilmington built a 20-point lead with 9:26 left in the game but had to withstand a late Delaware rally. A Mosely jumper trimmed the Seahawks lead to 76-69 with 3:01 left. But UNC-Wilmington scored seven of the next 11 points to put the Blue Hens away.