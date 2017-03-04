5:23 pm, March 4, 2017
UNC Greensboro puts away The Citadel, reaches SoCon semis

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 5:13 pm 03/04/2017 05:13pm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — R.J. White scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and top-seeded UNC Greensboro eliminated No. 9 seed The Citadel from the Southern Conference tournament with a 76-67 win on Saturday.

UNC Greensboro (24-8), which has won nine consecutive games, faces Wofford in the semifinals Sunday.

Marvin Smith finished with 14 points and Francis Alonso added 11 for UNC Greensboro. Alonso hit three 3-pointers, giving him 94 for the season to break the school record. James Dickey pulled down 19 rebounds for the Spartans, a SoCon tourney single-game record.

Zane Najdawi scored 18 points and Matt Frierson added 15 to lead The Citadel (12-21). The Bulldogs hit 14 3-pointers, but made just 37 percent of their shots overall and got to the free throw line just eight times.

The Citadel held a four-point lead at the half and continued to lead 59-58 with 6:54 left. But an Alonso 3-pointer 13 seconds later sparked an 11-1 Spartans run which gave them the lead for good.

