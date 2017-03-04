11:24 pm, March 4, 2017
UNC, FSU earn top 2 seeds at ACC Tournament

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 11:15 pm 03/04/2017 11:15pm
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) reacts following a basket against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — No. 5 North Carolina, No. 15 Florida State, No. 19 Notre Dame and No. 8 Louisville have earned the top four seeds and two-round byes at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The pairings for the event that begins Tuesday in Brooklyn were finalized after North Carolina beat Duke on Saturday night.

The top four teams won’t play until the quarterfinals Thursday, with the Tar Heels opening against either eighth-seeded Syracuse or ninth-seeded Miami.

Twelve of the 15 seeds were decided Saturday, with the only positions solidified entering the weekend belonging to the Tar Heels, 12th-seeded Clemson and 15th-seeded Boston College.

The loss dropped the Blue Devils to the No. 5 seed. They would have been seeded fourth with a win.

