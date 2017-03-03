2:22 pm, March 3, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » UConn once again dominates…

UConn once again dominates conference postseason awards

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 2:00 pm 03/03/2017 02:00pm
Share

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s dominance on the court has carried over to postseason awards for the American Athletic Conference.

Sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier were named Friday as the conference’s co-players of the year in voting by the league’s coaches.

The teammates each averaged more than 20 points a game in leading the Huskies to a 29-0 regular season. UConn enters this weekend’s conference tournament having never lost a regular-season or postseason game in four-year history of the AAC.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma shared his fourth coach of the year honor with Temple’s Tonya Cardoza. Cardoza was an assistant at UConn for 14 seasons. The Owls are 23-6 this season and 13-3 in the American, good enough for the second seed in the tournament.

South Florida’s Tamara Henshaw, who averages just under 7 points a game, took home freshman of the year honors.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » UConn once again dominates…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball