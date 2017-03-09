8:34 pm, March 9, 2017
UC Davis eliminates Cal Poly, 66-55, in Big West opener

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 8:08 pm 03/09/2017 08:08pm
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Chima Moneke and Lawrence White combined to grab 27 rebounds and No. 2 seed UC Davis pulled away late to beat Cal Poly in the first of four Big West Conference quarterfinal games at Anaheim’s Honda Center Thursday afternoon.

The pair almost matched the total rebounds the Mustangs grabbed (31). Moneke had a career-high 18 rebounds. White grabbed nine. As a team the Aggies pulled down 47 boards.

UC Davis (20-12) which finished second to regular season champion UC Irvine, advances to a Friday semifinal.

Brynton Lemar scored half of his 18 points from the free throw line, converting 9 of 10 attempts, with White adding 13 and Moneke 11. The Aggies shot just 21 of 57 from the field, including 5 of 12 from long-range.

Ridge Shipley led Cal Poly (11-20) with 19 points.

