Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Coast Conference
First Round
Clemson 75, NC State 61
Pittsburgh 61, Georgia Tech 59
Wake Forest 92, Boston College 78
Big Sky Conference
First Round
Portland St. 80, N. Arizona 67
Sacramento St. 91, Idaho St. 76
Horizon League
Championship
N. Kentucky 59, Milwaukee 53
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round
SC State 82, Florida A&M 78, OT
Northeast Conference
Championship
Mount St. Mary’s 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 61
Southwestern Athletic Conference
First Round
Alcorn St. 63, MVSU 60
Grambling St. 81, Prairie View 77
Southern U. 69, Jackson St. 63
Texas Southern 87, Alabama St. 72
Summit League
Championship
S. Dakota St. 79, Omaha 77
West Coast Conference
Championship
Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56