CLOSINGS Prince George's County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday after many staffers requested off for "A Day Without a Woman."

Tuesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 11:14 pm 03/07/2017 11:14pm
EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic Coast Conference

First Round

Clemson 75, NC State 61

Pittsburgh 61, Georgia Tech 59

Wake Forest 92, Boston College 78

Big Sky Conference

First Round

Portland St. 80, N. Arizona 67

Sacramento St. 91, Idaho St. 76

Horizon League

Championship

N. Kentucky 59, Milwaukee 53

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

First Round

SC State 82, Florida A&M 78, OT

Northeast Conference

Championship

Mount St. Mary’s 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 61

Southwestern Athletic Conference

First Round

Alcorn St. 63, MVSU 60

Grambling St. 81, Prairie View 77

Southern U. 69, Jackson St. 63

Texas Southern 87, Alabama St. 72

Summit League

Championship

S. Dakota St. 79, Omaha 77

West Coast Conference

Championship

Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56

