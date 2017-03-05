8:30 pm, March 5, 2017
Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 8:07 pm 03/05/2017 08:07pm
Sunday

1. Kansas (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. TCU or Oklahoma, Thursday.

2. Villanova (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s or Georgetown, Thursday.

3. UCLA (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal or Washington, Thursday.

4. Gonzaga (30-1) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Monday.

5. North Carolina (26-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Miami or Syracuse, Thursday.

6. Oregon (27-4) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State or Stanford, Thursday.

7. Arizona (27-4) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado or Washington State, Thursday.

8. Louisville (24-7) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Thursday.

9. Kentucky (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia or Tennessee, Friday.

10. West Virginia (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech or Texas, Thursday.

11. Baylor (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Thursday.

12. Florida (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt or Texas A&M, Friday.

13. Butler (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier or DePaul, Thursday.

14. SMU (27-4) did not play. Next: AAC Tournament.

15. Florida State (24-7) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Thursday.

16. Purdue (25-6) beat Northwestern 69-65. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

17. Duke (23-8) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson or N.C. State, Wednesday.

18. Cincinnati (27-4) beat UConn 67-47. Next: AAC Tournament.

19. Notre Dame (23-8) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Thursday.

20. Saint Mary’s (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Monday.

21. Wichita State (30-4) beat Illinois State 71-51. Next: NCAA Tournament.

22. Wisconsin (23-8) beat Minnesota 66-49. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

23. Virginia (21-9) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech or Pittsburgh, Wednesday.

24. Iowa State (20-10) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Thursday.

25. Miami (20-10) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.

Latest News NCAA Basketball
