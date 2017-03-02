Top 25 Fared

Thursday

1. Kansas (27-3) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

2. Villanova (27-3) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Saturday.

3. UCLA (27-3) did not play. vs. Washington State, Saturday.

4. Gonzaga (29-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific or Pepperdine, Saturday.

5. North Carolina (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Duke, Saturday.

6. Oregon (26-4) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Saturday.

7. Arizona (26-4) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Saturday.

8. Louisville (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Notre Dame, Saturday.

9. Kentucky (25-5) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Saturday.

10. West Virginia (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Iowa State, Friday.

11. Baylor (24-6) did not play. Next: at Texas, Saturday.

12. Florida (24-6) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

13. Butler (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.

14. SMU (26-4) beat Tulsa 93-70. Next: vs. Memphis, Saturday.

15. Florida State (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Miami, Saturday.

16. Purdue (24-6) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

17. Duke (23-7) did not play. Next: at No. 5 North Carolina, Saturday.

18. Cincinnati (26-4) beat Houston 65-47. Next: at UConn, Sunday.

19. Notre Dame (23-7) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Louisville, Saturday.

20. Saint Mary’s (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Portland or San Diego, Saturday.

21. Wichita State (27-4) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley or Drake, Friday.

22. Wisconsin (22-8) lost to Iowa 59-57. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

23. Virginia (20-9) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday.

24. Iowa State (20-9) did not play. Next: at No. 10 West Virginia, Friday.

25. Miami (20-9) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Florida State, Saturday.