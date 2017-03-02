11:22 pm, March 2, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Top 25 Fared

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 11:05 pm 03/02/2017 11:05pm
Share
Thursday

1. Kansas (27-3) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

2. Villanova (27-3) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Saturday.

3. UCLA (27-3) did not play. vs. Washington State, Saturday.

4. Gonzaga (29-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific or Pepperdine, Saturday.

5. North Carolina (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Duke, Saturday.

6. Oregon (26-4) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Saturday.

7. Arizona (26-4) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Saturday.

8. Louisville (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Notre Dame, Saturday.

9. Kentucky (25-5) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Saturday.

10. West Virginia (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Iowa State, Friday.

11. Baylor (24-6) did not play. Next: at Texas, Saturday.

12. Florida (24-6) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

13. Butler (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.

14. SMU (26-4) beat Tulsa 93-70. Next: vs. Memphis, Saturday.

15. Florida State (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Miami, Saturday.

16. Purdue (24-6) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

17. Duke (23-7) did not play. Next: at No. 5 North Carolina, Saturday.

18. Cincinnati (26-4) beat Houston 65-47. Next: at UConn, Sunday.

19. Notre Dame (23-7) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Louisville, Saturday.

20. Saint Mary’s (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Portland or San Diego, Saturday.

21. Wichita State (27-4) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley or Drake, Friday.

22. Wisconsin (22-8) lost to Iowa 59-57. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

23. Virginia (20-9) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday.

24. Iowa State (20-9) did not play. Next: at No. 10 West Virginia, Friday.

25. Miami (20-9) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Florida State, Saturday.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Top 25 Fared
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball