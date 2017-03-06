Top 25 Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Monday’s Games

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Saint Mary’s vs. BYU at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Schedule TBD

Wednesday’s Games

No. 14 Duke vs. Clemson or N.C. State at the Barclays Center, 2:30 p.m.

No. 21 Virginia vs. Georgia Tech or Pittsburgh at the Barclays Center, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Kansas vs. TCU or Oklahoma at the Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

No. 2 Villanova vs. St. John’s or Georgetown at Madison Square Garden, Noon

No. 3 UCLA vs. Southern Cal or Washington at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

No. 5 Oregon vs. Arizona State or Stanford at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Syracuse or Miami at the Barclays Center, Noon

No. 7 Arizona vs. Colorado or Washington State at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Baylor vs. Kansas State at the Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

No. 10 Louisville in ACC quarterfinals at the Barclays Center, 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 West Virginia vs. Texas Tech or Texas at the Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

No. 16 Florida State in ACC quarterfinals at the Barclays Center, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Butler vs. Xavier or DePaul at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Notre Dame in ACC quarterfinals at the Barclays Center, 9:30 p.m.

No. 23 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State at the Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 8 Kentucky vs. Georgia or Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.

No. 12 SMU vs. Temple or East Carolina at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., Noon

No. 13 Purdue vs. Michigan or Illinois at the Verizon Center, Noon

No. 15 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa or Tulane at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 7 p.m.

No. 17 Florida vs. Vanderbilt or Texas A&M at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 7 p.m.

No. 24 Wisconsin vs. Iowa or Indiana at the Verizon Center, 6:30 p.m.

No. 25 Maryland in Big Ten quarterfinals at the Verizon Center, 8:55 p.m.

Remainder of schedule TBD

Saturday’s Games

Schedule TBD

Sunday’s Games

Schedule TBD