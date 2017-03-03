Toledo outlasts E. Michigan 60-56 behind Lauf’s 17 points

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Jordan Lauf scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Jonathan Williams had 14 points and Steve Taylor Jr. had 11 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists and Toledo beat Eastern Michigan 60-56 Friday night.

Taylor’s layup with 5:30 left put Toledo up 50-49 and the Rockets led the rest of the way. Toledo (16-15, 9-9 Mid-American) distributed 20 assists shooting 25 for 55 (45.5 percent).

The Rockets closed the first half with a 9-0 run and Nate Navigato’s 3-pointer with four seconds before the buzzer put Toledo up 25-24. Eastern Michigan posted the largest lead of the game for either team (24-16) before the Rockets’ run.

Ray Lee led Eastern Michigan (15-16, 7-11) with 14 points, Tim Bond and Ty Toney each scored 11 and James Thompson IV had 10 points and 13 rebounds with six coming on the offensive end.