Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic Conference
First Round
East Carolina 80, Temple 69
Tulsa 66, Tulane 60
UConn 77, South Florida 66
Atlantic 10 Conference
Second Round
Davidson 82, La Salle 73
George Mason 82, Fordham 71, OT
George Washington 53, Saint Louis 46
St. Bonaventure 73, UMass 60
Atlantic Coast Conference
Quarterfinals
Duke 81, Louisville 77
Florida St. 74, Virginia Tech 68
North Carolina 78, Miami 53
Notre Dame 71, Virginia 58
Big 12 Conference
Quarterfinals
Iowa St. 92, Oklahoma St. 83
Kansas St. 70, Baylor 64
TCU 85, Kansas 82
West Virginia 63, Texas 53
Big East Conference
Quarterfinals
Creighton 70, Providence 58
Seton Hall 82, Marquette 76
Villanova 108, St. John’s 67
Xavier 62, Butler 57
Big Sky Conference
Quarterfinals
E. Washington 89, Sacramento St. 70
Idaho 81, Montana 77
North Dakota 95, Portland St. 72
Weber St. 90, S. Utah 70
Big Ten Conference
Second Round
Indiana 95, Iowa 73
Michigan 75, Illinois 55
Michigan St. 78, Penn St. 51
Northwestern 83, Rutgers 61
Big West Conference
First Round
Cal St.-Fullerton 81, CS Northridge 68
Long Beach St. 73, Hawaii 62
UC Davis 66, Cal Poly 55
UC Irvine 76, UC Riverside 67
Conference USA
Quarterfinals
Louisiana Tech 69, UAB 57
Marshall 64, Old Dominion 63
Middle Tennessee 86, UTSA 70
UTEP 86, Rice 76
Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinals
Akron 79, E. Michigan 62
Ball St. 66, W. Michigan 63
Kent St. 68, Buffalo 65
Ohio 67, Toledo 66
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Howard 68, Morgan St. 65
Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Hampton 66
Mountain West Conference
Quarterfinals
Colorado St. 81, Air Force 55
Fresno St. 65, New Mexico 60
Nevada 83, Utah St. 69
San Diego St. 87, Boise St. 68
Pacific-12 Conference
Quarterfinals
Arizona 92, Colorado 78
California 78, Utah 75
Oregon 80, Arizona St. 57
UCLA 76, Southern Cal 74
Southeastern Conference
Second Round
Alabama 75, Mississippi St. 55
Georgia 59, Tennessee 57
Mississippi 86, Missouri 74
Vanderbilt 66, Texas A&M 41
Southland Conference
Second Round
Sam Houston St. 63, Houston Baptist 59
Stephen F. Austin 75, Lamar 59
Western Athletic Conference
First Round
New Mexico St. 67, Chicago St. 53
UMKC 82, Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, OT
Utah Valley 65, Seattle 53