Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic Conference

First Round

East Carolina 80, Temple 69

Tulsa 66, Tulane 60

UConn 77, South Florida 66

Atlantic 10 Conference

Second Round

Davidson 82, La Salle 73

George Mason 82, Fordham 71, OT

George Washington 53, Saint Louis 46

St. Bonaventure 73, UMass 60

Atlantic Coast Conference

Quarterfinals

Duke 81, Louisville 77

Florida St. 74, Virginia Tech 68

North Carolina 78, Miami 53

Notre Dame 71, Virginia 58

Big 12 Conference

Quarterfinals

Iowa St. 92, Oklahoma St. 83

Kansas St. 70, Baylor 64

TCU 85, Kansas 82

West Virginia 63, Texas 53

Big East Conference

Quarterfinals

Creighton 70, Providence 58

Seton Hall 82, Marquette 76

Villanova 108, St. John’s 67

Xavier 62, Butler 57

Big Sky Conference

Quarterfinals

E. Washington 89, Sacramento St. 70

Idaho 81, Montana 77

North Dakota 95, Portland St. 72

Weber St. 90, S. Utah 70

Big Ten Conference

Second Round

Indiana 95, Iowa 73

Michigan 75, Illinois 55

Michigan St. 78, Penn St. 51

Northwestern 83, Rutgers 61

Big West Conference

First Round

Cal St.-Fullerton 81, CS Northridge 68

Long Beach St. 73, Hawaii 62

UC Davis 66, Cal Poly 55

UC Irvine 76, UC Riverside 67

Conference USA

Quarterfinals

Louisiana Tech 69, UAB 57

Marshall 64, Old Dominion 63

Middle Tennessee 86, UTSA 70

UTEP 86, Rice 76

Mid-American Conference

Quarterfinals

Akron 79, E. Michigan 62

Ball St. 66, W. Michigan 63

Kent St. 68, Buffalo 65

Ohio 67, Toledo 66

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Howard 68, Morgan St. 65

Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Hampton 66

Mountain West Conference

Quarterfinals

Colorado St. 81, Air Force 55

Fresno St. 65, New Mexico 60

Nevada 83, Utah St. 69

San Diego St. 87, Boise St. 68

Pacific-12 Conference

Quarterfinals

Arizona 92, Colorado 78

California 78, Utah 75

Oregon 80, Arizona St. 57

UCLA 76, Southern Cal 74

Southeastern Conference

Second Round

Alabama 75, Mississippi St. 55

Georgia 59, Tennessee 57

Mississippi 86, Missouri 74

Vanderbilt 66, Texas A&M 41

Southland Conference

Second Round

Sam Houston St. 63, Houston Baptist 59

Stephen F. Austin 75, Lamar 59

Western Athletic Conference

First Round

New Mexico St. 67, Chicago St. 53

UMKC 82, Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, OT

Utah Valley 65, Seattle 53