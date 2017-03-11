Texas Southern off to first NCAA after 70-66 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Joyce Kennerson poured in 29 points, including the clinching free throw with 4.7 seconds left, and Texas Southern earned its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth with a 70-66 win over Grambling in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers (23-9), seeded second, ended the 12-game winning streak of top-seeded and SWAC co-champion Grambling (18-14) by scoring the last seven points of the game.

Breasia McElrath added 10 points for Texas Southern, which played in three-straight WNIT Tournaments from 2013-2015.

Grambling State was led by John’ea Thompson and Shakyla Hill with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Trailing 66-63 with 2:29 left in the game, Texas Southern’s Chynna Ewing came up big netting back-to-back buckets for a 67-66 lead.

With eight seconds left, after a steal by Hill, Grambling State’s Chantiara Lewis missed a layup, which would have tied the game.

Texas Southern sealed the victory at the free throw line hitting 3-of-6 at the charity stripe in the final seconds.

Grambling, which hadn’t won a league title in 17 years, hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1999.