BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: An AT&T spokeswoman says a nationwide outage has been resolved. A hardware issue had caused some calls not to connect Saturday morning.

Texas Southern off to first NCAA after 70-66 win

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 5:31 pm 03/11/2017 05:31pm
Texas Southern's Chynna Ewing (12), Breasia McElrath (22), and Nycolle Smith celebrate their 70-66 victory over Grambling as Grambling's Monisha Neal, right, walks off the court in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Joyce Kennerson poured in 29 points, including the clinching free throw with 4.7 seconds left, and Texas Southern earned its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth with a 70-66 win over Grambling in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers (23-9), seeded second, ended the 12-game winning streak of top-seeded and SWAC co-champion Grambling (18-14) by scoring the last seven points of the game.

Breasia McElrath added 10 points for Texas Southern, which played in three-straight WNIT Tournaments from 2013-2015.

Grambling State was led by John’ea Thompson and Shakyla Hill with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Trailing 66-63 with 2:29 left in the game, Texas Southern’s Chynna Ewing came up big netting back-to-back buckets for a 67-66 lead.

With eight seconds left, after a steal by Hill, Grambling State’s Chantiara Lewis missed a layup, which would have tied the game.

Texas Southern sealed the victory at the free throw line hitting 3-of-6 at the charity stripe in the final seconds.

Grambling, which hadn’t won a league title in 17 years, hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1999.

