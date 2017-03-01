9:50 pm, March 1, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Texas coach and junior…

Texas coach and junior guard highlight Big 12 women’s awards

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:39 pm 03/01/2017 09:39pm
Share

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Texas’ Karen Aston has been named the Big 12 women’s basketball coach of the year, and Longhorns junior guard Brooke McCarty the player of the year.

The Big 12 awards, voted on by the 10 head coaches, were announced Wednesday.

Brianna Taylor was named the defensive player of the year and Joyner Holmes tabbed the top freshman, giving Texas four of the individual award winners.

Kansas junior guard Jessica Washington was named newcomer of the year and Baylor freshman Lauren Cox got the sixth man award.

Texas was 15-3 in conference play, matching its school record for Big 12 wins. The Longhorns had a 19-game overall winning streak, and handed conference champion Baylor its only Big 12 loss.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Texas coach and junior…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball