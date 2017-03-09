1:04 pm, March 9, 2017
Tennessee State women’s coach Larry Joe Inman resigns

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 12:55 pm 03/09/2017 12:55pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Larry Joe Inman has resigned.

Inman, who has led three different schools to the NCAA Tournament, said Thursday in a university release he was stepping down “for personal reasons.” Inman says, “I’ve had a very positive experience here and I will always cherish the memories and relationships that I’ve had the opportunity to develop.”

Tennessee State went 65-80 during Inman’s five seasons, including a 10-16 mark this year. Inman led the 2014-15 Tennessee State team to its first NCAA Tournament berth in 20 years.

Inman owns an overall record of 545-397 at Middle Tennessee State (1978-86), Eastern Kentucky (1988-2008) and Tennessee State. He’s an eight-time Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year with seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

