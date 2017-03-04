Tennessee erases 16-point deficit to beat Alabama 59-54

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Admiral Schofield made a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to put Tennessee ahead for good Saturday as the Volunteers erased a 16-point, second-half deficit in a 59-54 victory over Alabama.

Grant Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Tennessee (16-15, 8-10 SEC) snapped a three-game skid in the regular-season finale for both teams. Alabama (17-13, 10-8) and Tennessee will open Southeastern Conference Tournament play Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide led by as many as 16 early in the second half before Tennessee came storming back with a 16-2 run. The Volunteers finally pulled ahead 48-47 with 8:35 left when Williams sank a 3-pointer from in front of Tennessee’s bench as the shot clock expired.

Alabama regained the lead on a Corban Collins 3-pointer with 7:29 left that sparked a 6-0 run. Tennessee answered with nine straight points of its own on a trio of 3-pointers — two from Lew Evans and the go-ahead shot from Schofield.

Evans had 13 points and Schofield added 10. Riley Norris scored 13 points and Braxton Key had 12 for Alabama.

Tennessee overcame a dreadful first-half performance in which it shot 6 of 30 from the floor, including 1 of 12 from beyond the arc. Alabama led 36-22 at halftime as it made seven of its first eight 3-point attempts.

But the Tide cooled considerably the rest of the way. Alabama shot 6 of 25 and scored just 18 points in the second half.

Tennessee seniors Robert Hubbs III and Evans were honored as they played their final regular-season games for the Vols. Both players got framed jerseys in a pregame ceremony.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Tide’s 3-point shooting in the first half seemed like a mirage. Alabama entered the day shooting 31.1 percent from 3-point range to rank 13th out of 14 SEC teams, ahead of only Missouri. Sure enough, after making seven of its first eight 3-point attempts, Alabama missed eight of its last nine. Alabama was 7 of 9 in the first half and 1 of 8 in the second half.

Tennessee: The Vols beat Alabama at its own game by outrebounding the Tide 40-32. Tennessee also had an 11-5 edge in second-chance points. Alabama entered the day with a plus-6 rebound margin that led the SEC.

NEXT UP

Alabama will play its first SEC tournament game Thursday against an opponent to be determined. Alabama has clinched the No. 5 seed in the tournament.

Tennessee will play its first SEC tournament game Thursday against an opponent to be determined.

