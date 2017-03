WASHINGTON — It’s finally March, which means it’s time to start talking about the greatest event in sports. Our crazy sports year kicked off in earnest with last year’s championship-winning buzzer beater in the title game of March Madness, so it would only be fitting for some epic storylines to develop in the tournament’s opening weekend this year to finish the cycle.

But what teams will sneak in to even have the chance to be the next Cinderella? Northwestern looks like it will finally go dancing, but the bubble is crowded with names both new and familiar. Much will be determined by the final games of the regular season, along with conference tournaments this week and next. Here are teams to keep an eye on whose fates could shape the way the field rounds out.

Note: All rankings as of Thursday, March 2.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)