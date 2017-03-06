Sunday’s College Basketball Scores

Bloomfield 69, Dominican (NY) 56
Cincinnati 67, UConn 47
Temple 72, South Florida 60
Tulane 81, Tulsa 69
Bellarmine 74, Lewis 61
Iowa 90, Penn St. 79
Michigan 93, Nebraska 57
NW Missouri St. 69, Cent. Missouri 61
Purdue 69, Northwestern 65
Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 49
Houston 73, East Carolina 51
No scores reported.
|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|Championship
Florida Gulf Coast 77, North Florida 61
|Big South Conference
|Championship
Winthrop 76, Campbell 59
|Colonial Athletic Association
|Semifinals
Coll. of Charleston 67, Towson 59
UNC Wilmington 105, William & Mary 94
|Conference Carolinas
|Championship
Limestone 76, King (Tenn.) 70
|ECAC Tournament
|Championship
Stockton 74, Penn St. Behrend 72
|GLIAC Conference Tournament
|Championship
Ferris St. 80, Ashland 79
|Horizon League
|Third Round
UIC 79, Green Bay 70
Northern Kentucky 82, Wright State 77
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Semifinals
Iona 73, St. Peter’s 65
Siena 89, Monmouth (NJ) 85
|Mid-South Conference Tournament
|Championship
Life 76, Pikeville 58
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Championship
Wichita St. 71, Illinois St. 51
|Patriot League
|Semifinals
Bucknell 70, Navy 65
Lehigh 91, Boston U. 88, 2OT
|Southern Conference
|Semifinals
ETSU 81, Samford 72
UNC Greensboro 77, Wofford 73
|Summit League
|First Round
Omaha 84, Fort Wayne 80
S. Dakota St. 83, Denver 73