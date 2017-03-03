South Carolina’s Alaina Coates out with ankle injury

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — All-Southeastern Conference forward Alaina Coates will miss No. 5 South Carolina’s league tournament opener against Georgia because of a lingering ankle injury.

Coates, a 6-foot-4 senior who averages 13 points and 11 rebounds, has received treatment on the right ankle all week.

She sprained her ankle nearly two weeks ago at Missouri. Coates missed a win on Feb. 23 at Texas A&M and returned last Sunday when the Gamecocks wrapped up their fourth straight SEC title by beating Kentucky. In the fourth quarter, Coates stumbled after a basket and spent several minutes on the floor.

She’s listed as day-to-day for the Gamecocks, who reached the NCAA Final Four two years ago.

The first time top-seeded South Carolina (24-4) faced the Bulldogs (16-14) this season, it was without another post star, A’ja Wilson, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Georgia nearly pulled off the upset in a 66-63 loss on Jan. 12.