Smith keeps Dartmouth’s Ivy League tourney hopes alive

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 9:42 pm 03/03/2017 09:42pm
Dartmouth's Taylor Johnson, right, is poked in the face by Penn's A.J. Brodeur during a scramble for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Guilien Smith drove for a bucket and made two free throws in the final minute to give Dartmouth a 76-74 victory over Penn on Friday night.

Both teams are still alive in the race for the fourth and final berth into the inaugural Ivy League Tournament with a game remaining. Dartmouth (7-19, 4-9) plays at regular-season champion Princeton on Saturday while Penn (12-14, 5-8) is host to No. 2 seed Harvard.

Smith drove down the right side to score with 52 seconds left and then hit both ends of a one-and-one with 23 seconds remaining. Ryan Betley scored for the Quakers and Dartmouth turned the ball over on the inbounds pass with 12.1 seconds left to give Penn a final chance but Darnell Foreman missed a 10-footer.

Evan Boudreaux scored 16 points with 12 rebounds for Dartmouth with Smith adding 14 points and Miles Wright 13.

Matt Howard and Betley scored 19 points each for Penn. Foreman added 11.

