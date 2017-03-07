2:33 pm, March 7, 2017
70° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » SEC coaches pick Sindarius…

SEC coaches pick Sindarius Thornwell as player of year

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 2:14 pm 03/07/2017 02:14pm
Share
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) grabs a rebound away from Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference coaches have named South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell the league’s player of the year.

Coaches also picked Florida’s Mike White as coach of the year in awards announced Tuesday by the SEC.

Vanderbilt’s Luke Kornet is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Kentucky’s Malik Monk is freshman of the year and Florida’s Canyon Barry is the top sixth man. Texas A&M’s Robert Williams is the league’s defensive player of the year.

Thornwell, Kornet and Monk were joined as first-team All-SEC picks by Florida’s KeVaughn Allen, Georgia’s J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten, Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox and Mississippi’s Sebastian Saiz.

Voting ties were not broken.

Thornwell and Monk tied for the league lead in scoring at 21.2 points per game. The Gamecocks star also leads the SEC in steals.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » SEC coaches pick Sindarius…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball