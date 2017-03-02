Savannah State wins 3rd straight to close regular season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Troyce Manassa scored a season-best 42 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead Savannah State to a 95-88 win over South Carolina State on Thursday night.

Manassa hit 12 of 23 overall from the field, 12 of 14 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Dexter McClanahan added 15 points for the Tigers (13-16, 10-6 MEAC), who shot 44.2 percent and made 11 3-pointers.

The game was the regular-season finale for both teams, and the win clinches the No. 5 seed for Savannah State in the MEAC tourney.

Greg Mortimer scored 21 points and Eric Eaves added 18 for the Bulldogs (10-19, 7-9), who finished in a three-way tie for seventh with Delaware State and Coppin State.

The Tigers held clung to a 71-70 lead with six minutes to go, but Manassa hit a jumper to spark a 14-3 run which made it 85-73 with 2:56 left.