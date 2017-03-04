6:55 pm, March 4, 2017
Saturday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 6:44 pm 03/04/2017 06:44pm
EAST

Bloomfield 70, Caldwell 67

Kutztown 91, Gannon 85, OT

La Salle 66, Fordham 54

Providence 86, St. John’s 75

Rutgers 62, Illinois 59

Saint Joseph’s 63, Duquesne 60

St. Anselm 73, S. New Hampshire 68

Villanova 81, Georgetown 55

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 77, Coastal Carolina 73

Auburn 89, Missouri 78

Bellarmine 79, Wis.-Parkside 68

Columbus St. 62, Augusta 57

Georgia St. 72, Georgia Southern 67

Louisiana Tech 93, Southern Miss. 65

Louisville 71, Notre Dame 64

Maryland 63, Michigan St. 60

Tennessee 59, Alabama 54

Texas St. 70, Louisiana-Monroe 65

VCU 72, George Mason 60

Vanderbilt 73, Florida 71

Virginia 67, Pittsburgh 42

MIDWEST

Cent. Missouri 75, Nebraska-Kearney 57

Indiana 96, Ohio St. 92

Kansas St. 61, Texas Tech 48

Marquette 91, Creighton 83

Seton Hall 70, Butler 64

Xavier 79, DePaul 65

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 85, Georgia 67

Kentucky 71, Texas A&M 63

Oklahoma 73, TCU 68

SMU 103, Memphis 62

UTEP 74, Charlotte 67

UTSA 73, Old Dominion 55

FAR WEST

Boise St. 98, Air Force 70

Colorado 54, California 46

TOURNAMENT

Colonial Athletic Association

Quarterfinals

UNC Wilmington 91, Delaware 82

William & Mary 71, Elon 66

Conference Carolinas

Semifinals

Limestone 95, Barton 66

Missouri Valley Conference

Semifinals

Illinois St. 63, S. Illinois 50

Northeast Conference

Semifinals

Mount St. Mary’s 75, Robert Morris 66

St. Francis (Pa.) 71, Wagner 70

Southern Conference

Quarterfinals

UNC Greensboro 76, The Citadel 67

Wofford 79, Chattanooga 67

Topics:
NCAA Basketball
