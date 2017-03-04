Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST
Bloomfield 70, Caldwell 67
Kutztown 91, Gannon 85, OT
La Salle 66, Fordham 54
Providence 86, St. John’s 75
Rutgers 62, Illinois 59
Saint Joseph’s 63, Duquesne 60
St. Anselm 73, S. New Hampshire 68
Villanova 81, Georgetown 55
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 77, Coastal Carolina 73
Auburn 89, Missouri 78
Bellarmine 79, Wis.-Parkside 68
Columbus St. 62, Augusta 57
Georgia St. 72, Georgia Southern 67
Louisiana Tech 93, Southern Miss. 65
Louisville 71, Notre Dame 64
Maryland 63, Michigan St. 60
Tennessee 59, Alabama 54
Texas St. 70, Louisiana-Monroe 65
VCU 72, George Mason 60
Vanderbilt 73, Florida 71
Virginia 67, Pittsburgh 42
MIDWEST
Cent. Missouri 75, Nebraska-Kearney 57
Indiana 96, Ohio St. 92
Kansas St. 61, Texas Tech 48
Marquette 91, Creighton 83
Seton Hall 70, Butler 64
Xavier 79, DePaul 65
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 85, Georgia 67
Kentucky 71, Texas A&M 63
Oklahoma 73, TCU 68
SMU 103, Memphis 62
UTEP 74, Charlotte 67
UTSA 73, Old Dominion 55
FAR WEST
Boise St. 98, Air Force 70
Colorado 54, California 46
TOURNAMENT
Colonial Athletic Association
Quarterfinals
UNC Wilmington 91, Delaware 82
William & Mary 71, Elon 66
Conference Carolinas
Semifinals
Limestone 95, Barton 66
Missouri Valley Conference
Semifinals
Illinois St. 63, S. Illinois 50
Northeast Conference
Semifinals
Mount St. Mary’s 75, Robert Morris 66
St. Francis (Pa.) 71, Wagner 70
Southern Conference
Quarterfinals
UNC Greensboro 76, The Citadel 67
Wofford 79, Chattanooga 67