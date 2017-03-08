Rutgers beats Ohio State, gets first Big 10 Tournament win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Plagued all season by the inability to close out games, 14th-seeded Rutgers overcame a rough shooting performance to beat 11th-seeded Ohio State 66-57 Wednesday night in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Nigel Johnson scored 21 points on 5 of 11 shooting and made all eight free throws to lead the Scarlet Knights (15-17), who have now won back-to-back games after a six-game skid. Now in its third season in the Big Ten, it’s the first time Rutgers has won consecutive conference games.

Despite shooting 37.1 percent — and 30.4 from 3-point territory and going about 3 ½ minutes without a point in the second half — Rutgers also won its first Big Ten Tournament game after being bounced as the No. 14 seed the past two tries.

Rutgers outrebounded Ohio State 47-31 to overcome its shooting woes.

Jae’Sean Tate scored 18 points for 11th-seed Ohio State (17-15), which will miss the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. The Buckeyes did not make a field goal in the final 5:43.

Coming in, Rutgers had already doubled its win total under first-year coach Steve Pikiell after going 7-25 in the final season with Eddie Jordan. As Pikiell had hoped, it learned from a close loss to Ohio State on Feb. 8 and put enough together to win a tight game.

Rutgers: Progress has been slow under Pikiell, but he hoped his team’s best basketball was still ahead. That’s still possible with Rutgers still alive and trying to build something from the ground up.

Ohio State: It’s reflection time in Columbus after another disappointing season. It’s the first time in coach Thad Matta’s career that he hasn’t reached 20 victories in a season, including his previous 12 at Ohio State, three at Xavier and one at Butler.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement earlier Wednesday that said the school is sticking with Matta, the most successful coach in Buckeyes history.

Smith said in the statement: “While we are not currently where we aspire to be with our performance on the court, Thad understands better than anyone that component has to improve. I am confident in his leadership to return the program to the winning ways that we have all enjoyed during his 13-year tenure.”

Rutgers: Faces sixth-seeded Northwestern in the late game Thursday night for the chance to play Maryland in the quarterfinals Friday. Rutgers lost both meetings this season with Northwestern, which is NCAA Tournament-bound for the first time in school history.

