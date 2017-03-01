11:21 pm, March 1, 2017
Roby’s 23 points spark Saint Louis past La Salle, 70-55

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 11:02 pm 03/01/2017 11:02pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Davell Roby scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Saint Louis turned away La Salle in an Atlantic 10 Conference battle Wednesday night.

The Billikens avoid a series sweep after falling at La Salle, 75-54 in January.

Saint Louis (11-19, 6-11) took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Zeke Moore with 9:13 left in the first half and by halftime the Billikens had extended the lead to 36-28.

Roby hit 7 of 14 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Aaron Hines contributed 12 points and Jalen Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds. Overall Saint Louis was 22 of 57 from the field, including 9 of 26 from distance.

Pookie Powell had 17 points for the Explorers (14-14, 8-9), who shot 16 for 56 from the field (28.6 percent), including 4 of 26 from distance.

Saint Louis closes out the regular season at Richmond Saturday. La Salle returns home to host Fordham.

