Reynolds’ career night leads Tulane to 81-69 upset of Tulsa

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cameron Reynolds scored a career-high 31 points — knocking down seven 3-pointers — and Tulane defeated Tulsa 81-69 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Sunday.

The teams will meet again on Thursday in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tourney at Hartford, Connecticut. Tulsa is the seventh seed, Tulane the 10th.

Melvin Frazier added 18 points with four steals and Malik Moran scored 15 and had eight assists for Tulane (6-24, 3-15). Reynolds’ seven treys tied for the second-most in a single game for Tulane. The Green Wave made 11 3-pointers Sunday and were 25-of-49 shooting from the floor (51 percent).

Reynolds has reached double figures in 17 straight games, Morgan seven.

Four reached double figures for Tulsa (14-16, 8-10) led by Martins Igbanu with 19 points and 10 rebounds, the 6-foot-6 freshman from Nigeria’s first double-double. Jaleel Wheeler scored 15, Pat Birt 14 and Junior Etou 13 for the Golden Eagles.