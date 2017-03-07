8:31 pm, March 7, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Prince George’s County Public Schools announces that it will be closed Wednesday. Thousands of staffers requested off for “A Day Without a Woman.”

Protesters rally in Harvard Square against Trump travel ban

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 8:24 pm 03/07/2017 08:24pm
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have gathered in a plaza at Harvard University to voice opposition to Republican President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban targeting visitors from majority Muslim countries.

The Harvard Islamic Society, the Society of Arab Students and other student groups organized the Tuesday night rally at Harvard Square after Trump issued the new executive order Monday. Roughly 300 people turned out holding signs opposed to the order and the Trump administration.

Police set up a perimeter around the growing crowd. But the event appeared peaceful at its outset. Organizers say they plan to march through the square to a nearby park.

The new measure prevents citizens of Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from obtaining U.S. visas for at least 90 days. It also suspends the refugee resettlement process for 120 days.

