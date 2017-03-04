Princeton wraps up perfect Ivy season with 85-48 win

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Spencer Weisz and Myles Stephens scored 13 points apiece and Princeton took control early and coasted to its 17th straight win, 85-48 over Dartmouth on Saturday to wrap up the 14th perfect season in Ivy League history.

The Tigers (21-6, 14-0) went undefeated in league play for the sixth time — the last coming in 1998 — and will host a semifinal game against the fourth seed next Saturday in the Ivy’s first conference tournament. If they win, they will host the championship game on Sunday.

Princeton, who trailed the Big Green by 10 points in the first half of their last meeting before winning 69-64, took the suspense out early. Weisz had back-to-back layups to start a 13-0 run and Stephens it with a 3-point play and a 3-pointer for an 18-6 lead six minutes into the game.

The Tigers ended the half with an 11-0 run to lead 52-22 and opened the second half with a 15-2 run to go up by 43.

Steven Cook and Devin Cannady added 11 points each for Princeton, which shot 50 percent, made 11 3-pointers, were a plus-9 in rebounds and only had four turnovers.

Evan Boudreaux led Dartmouth (7-20, 4-10) with 15 points and nine rebounds.