Prairie View A&M slips past Southern 70-64

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 12:19 am 03/03/2017 12:19am
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tevin Bellinger scored 23 points with 8-for-16 shooting to lead Prairie View A&M to a 70-64 win over Southern on Thursday night.

Ja’Donta Blakely added 15 points and Zachary Hamilton had 10 for Prairie View A&M, which is in a three-way tie for the No. 4 seed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament with one game remaining in the regular season.

The Panthers (12-19, 9-8) erased a three-point halftime deficit with a 12-2 burst midway through the second half. The go-ahead run was capped with Shaquille Preston’s layup to make it 57-48 with 9:03 to go.

Southern’s LaQuentin Collins cut the gap to 62-60 with just over four minutes left but Bellinger nailed a 3-pointer at the other end to stretch the advantage back to five and the Panthers protected it down the stretch.

Jared Sam and Shawn Prudhomme paced Southern (14-16, 10-7) with 15 points apiece. Tre’lun Banks finished with 10.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
