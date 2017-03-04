Potts scores career-high 30, Middle Tennessee cruises

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Giddy Potts scored a career-high 30 points and Middle Tennessee tied a program record with 27 wins, closing out its regular season with a dominating 93-59 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

Middle Tennessee (27-4, 17-1) had already wrapped up the outright Conference USA title, the top seed in the conference tourney, and a bye into the quarterfinal round.

JaCorey Williams finished with 17 points for Middle Tennessee, while Reggie Upshaw added 11 points and 10 rebounds, tying him for seventh all-time in career double-doubles. The Blue Raiders shot 58 percent overall and hit 86 percent of their free throws.

Middle Tennessee led by eight at halftime and dominated the second. An Antwain Johnson jumper capped a 15-0 run to give the Blue Raiders a 66-43 lead with 11:43 left. A Potts 3 pushed the lead past 30 with 3:49 remaining.

Jeantal Cylla led Florida Atlantic (10-19, 6-12) with 14 points. The Owls are seeded 11th in the conference tournament.