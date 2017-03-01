9:50 pm, March 1, 2017
Perfect Lamb helps Vermont roast Maine, 86-41 in quarters

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:38 pm 03/01/2017 09:38pm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Anthony Lamb hit all 10 of his shots from the field and finished with 23 points as top-seeded Vermont routed Maine in an American East tournament quarterfinal game Wednesday.

The Catamounts, who were undefeated in conference play, opened up a 45-16 lead in the first half. They advance to face New Hampshire in the semifinals at Burlington.

Lamb, a freshman making his first postseason start, was 10 for 10 from the field and hit both of his 3-point attempts, but was only 1 of 2 from the free throw line.

Dre Willis and Darren Payen scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, off the Vermont bench as the Catamounts (27-5) shot 38 of 64 from the field (59.4 percent), including 6 of 17 from beyond the arc. Hot as Vermont was from the field, they hit just 4 of 10 from the line.

Andrew Fleming had 18 points for Maine (7-25).

