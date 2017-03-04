Notre Dame heads to ACC final for 4th straight year

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 26 points to help No. 3 Notre Dame beat 14th-ranked Louisville 84-73 on Saturday in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

The Fighting Irish (29-3) advanced to the title game for the fourth straight year. They are looking to become only the second team in conference history to win both the regular season and tournament crowns in four consecutive seasons. Duke did it from 2001-04.

Trailing 35-33 early in the third quarter, the Irish went on an 11-2 run to take a 44-37 advantage. Mabrey had nine of the points, converting two 3-point plays and hitting a 3-pointer.

Asia Durr did her best to keep the Cardinals in the game, scoring 26 points to lead Louisville (27-7), but it wasn’t enough.

Notre Dame was up by two heading into the fourth and wouldn’t relinquish the advantage.

Notre Dame will play either the Blue Devils or Miami in the championship game on Sunday.

Louisville’s Myisha Hines-Allen, who played only a minute in the first meeting between the teams because of a knee injury, made her presence felt in the first half. She had 12 points, hitting six of seven shots, to help the Cardinals keep pace with the Irish. She finished with 20 points.

Neither team could get more than a five-point lead in the opening 20 minutes.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Louisville: Earned the No. 5 seed in the tournament and beat Clemson 68-46 before edging N.C. State 59-58 on Friday.

Notre Dame: Earned the top seed in the tournament and routed Virginia 76-59 on Friday.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Future Coastal Carolina student Savannah Thompson sung a stirring rendition of the national anthem. She was born with Williams syndrome, a developmental disorder that also causes a heart defect. The crowd sung along with her and gave Thompson a rousing ovation when she finished.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: With the top 16 teams poised to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the Cardinals are on the bubble to become hosts… Louisville has advanced to the semifinals of a conference tournament in five consecutive seasons.

Notre Dame: Lindsay Allen has started 144 games at Notre Dame, matching her with Skylar Diggins for the school record for most total career starts. … The Irish have won 11 consecutive ACC Tournament games, the longest run since North Carolina won 13 in a row from 2005-09. Throw in Notre Dame’s time in the Big East and the team has won 14 straight conference tournament games.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Wait for the NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame: Either Duke or Miami in the ACC title game.

___

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg