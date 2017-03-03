12:51 am, March 3, 2017
Northwestern St. dumps Stephen F. Austin 72-67

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 12:44 am 03/03/2017 12:44am
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Zeek Woodley scored a game-high 24 points and Devonte Hall added 16 and Northwestern State surprised Stephen F. Austin with a 72-67 win Thursday night pulling away in the waning seconds.

Northwestern State (12-16, 6-11 Southland) closed the game with 5-0 run in the final 94 seconds on an Ishmael Lane layup, a 3-point play by Hall and Tra’von Joseph’s free throw.

Stephen F. Austin (16-13, 11-6) tied it at 67 when TJ Holyfield made one of two free throws with just under two minutes left. The Lumberjacks led 39-38 at halftime and neither team led by more than six points after intermission.

Sabri Thompson added 12 points — 4 for 7 from 3 — for the Demons who shot 10 for 24 from 3-point range.

Leon Gilmore III scored 22 points for the Lumberjacks and Holyfield added a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

NCAA Basketball
NCAA Basketball