11:41 pm, March 11, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » North Dakota wins Big…

North Dakota wins Big Sky for first NCAA Tournament berth

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 11:20 pm 03/11/2017 11:20pm
Share
North Dakota guard Corey Baldwin (1) and guard Cortez Seales (15) battle Weber State center Zach Braxton (44) for a rebound during the first half in an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Big Sky tournament in Reno. Nev., Saturday, March 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Quinton Hooker scored 28 points and North Dakota beat Weber State 93-89 in overtime Saturday night to win the Big Sky Conference Tournament and earn its first NCAA Tournament bid.

Top-seeded North Dakota (22-10) rallied with a 20-9 run to force overtime after falling behind 72-61 with 7:26 left.

Geno Crandall’s layup with 7 seconds left tied it at 81. Crandall and Hooker then combined for 10 of North Dakota’s 12 points in the extra period. Center Conner Avants added 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting, and Corey Baldwin had 10 points.

Jeremy Senglin led the third-seeded Wildcats (19-13) with 26 points. Kyndahl Hill added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Weber State and North Dakota have played overtime games in back-to-back conference tournaments. Weber State eliminated North Dakota last year, 83-78.

UP NEXT

Weber State: The Wildcats hope to get into the NIT or another lesser tournament.

North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks are headed to their first NCAA Tournament.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » North Dakota wins Big…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball