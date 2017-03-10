11:37 pm, March 10, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » North Dakota holds off…

North Dakota holds off Idaho’s late rally in Big Sky semis

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 11:04 pm 03/10/2017 11:04pm
Share
North Dakota guard Quinton Hooker (21) passes off under the basket against Idaho during the first half an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Sky tournament in Reno. Nev., Friday, March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Baldwin and Geno Crandall scored 16 points apiece, and North Dakota beat Idaho 69-64 Friday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal.

Top-seeded North Dakota (21-9) has won nine of its last 10 games and will play the Eastern Washington-Weber State winner in Saturday’s championship. No. 4 seed Idaho (18-13) had its five-game win streak snapped.

The Vandals used a 12-1 run to tie it at 63 with 2:08 to play. Crandall made two free throws and Baldwin’s 3 gave the Fighting Hawks a 68-63 lead with 1:04 to play. The Vandals missed 4 of 5 from the line and two 3-pointers to end it.

Quinton Hooker and Conner Avants each added 13 points for North Dakota.

Victor Sanders scored 20 points to lead Idaho. Brayon Blake added 10 points and Nate Sherwood grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » North Dakota holds off…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball