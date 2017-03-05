5:28 pm, March 5, 2017
No. 5 South Carolina take SEC title over Mississippi St

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 5:22 pm 03/05/2017 05:22pm
South Carolina guard Allisha Gray (10) come down with a rebound as Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan (15) defends and South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Kaela Davis had 23 points and A’ja Wilson scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to send No. 5 South Carolina to its third straight SEC Tournament crown with a 59-49 victory over No. 6 Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (27-4) entered the final period down 45-40 when Davis began the comeback with a 3-pointer and Wilson scored the next five points to put South Carolina up for good.

Mississippi State (29-4) closed within 50-49 on Roshunda Johnson’s bank shot with 4:42 left. The Bulldogs, however, would not score again in losing their 10th straight — and second consecutive SEC tourney final — to South Carolina.

Wilson, playing without injured post partner Alaina Coates, found her dominance in the final quarter. Along with her points, the Southeastern Conference player of the year had eight of her nine rebounds and two of her four blocks in the period.

