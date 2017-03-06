11:32 pm, March 6, 2017
No. 4 Gonzaga tops Santa Clara, into 20th straight WCC final

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:06 pm 03/06/2017 11:06pm
Gonzaga's Zach Collins shoots over Santa Clara's Emmanuel Ndumanya during the first half of a West Coast Conference tournament NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nigel Williams-Goss had 25 points and eight rebounds, and No. 4 Gonzaga secured a spot in the West Coast Conference title game for the 20th straight season with a 77-68 victory over pesky Santa Clara on Monday night.

Przemek Karnowski added 19 points and seven boards for the Bulldogs (31-1), who dominated inside in winning their second straight since their loss to BYU.

Gonzaga will seek its fifth straight conference championship Tuesday night against the winner of the late game Monday between No. 19 Saint Mary’s and BYU.

Jared Brownridge scored 32 points for Santa Clara (17-16), which has lost 15 straight to Gonzaga.

