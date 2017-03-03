No. 21 Wichita State beats Bradley 82-56 in MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Darral Willis Jr. scored 17 points and Rashard Kelly added 14 as No. 21 Wichita State overpowered Bradley for an 82-56 victory in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

The second-seeded Shockers (28-4) shook off a slow start to beat Bradley (13-20) for the 16th straight time. Bradley, the No. 7 seed, hasn’t beaten Wichita State since Feb. 24, 2010.

Darrell Brown led Bradley with 18 points, and Antoine Pittman had 13.

Wichita State shot 37.1 percent from the field (23 for 62) but dominated the boards, outrebounding Bradley 51-37. The Braves shot 38.2 percent from the floor (21 of 55).

Wichita State turned the ball over five times before making its first basket with 16:12 remaining in the first half, but overwhelmed the Braves over the final 8:30 of the period.