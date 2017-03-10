5:37 pm, March 10, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 20 Drake women…

No. 20 Drake women win MVC-tying 20th straight game

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 5:28 pm 03/10/2017 05:28pm
Share

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Lizzy Wendell scored 17 points and No. 20 Drake beat Illinois State 64-40 on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals, tying an MVC record with its 20th consecutive victory.

The Bulldogs (26-4) play No. 5 seed Wichita State, a 73-60 winner over Southern Illinois on Friday, in a Saturday semifinal. Their victory over the Redbirds (8-23) tied the win streak record held by the 2013-14 Wichita State team.

The Redbirds, who lost by 52 and 51 points to the Bulldogs in the regular season, trailed only 20-18 at halftime. But Drake broke the game open by outscoring Illinois State 24-8 in the third quarter and built its largest lead of 27 points in the final period. Drake shot 67 percent in the second half.

Becca Hittner added 14 points, Sammie Bachrodt had 12 and Nicole Miller 10 for Drake, which scored 31 points off 21 turnovers.

Katrina Beck scored 13 points while Brechelle Beachum and Taylor Stewart added 10 each for the Redbirds.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 20 Drake women…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball