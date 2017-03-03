No. 16 Miami women beat 8th-ranked Florida State 56-54

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Keyona Hayes and Adrienne Motley each scored 12 points to help No. 16 Miami hold off eighth-ranked Florida State 56-54 on Friday night in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Hurricanes (23-7) will face Duke or Syracuse in the semifinals on Saturday.

Seventh-seeded Miami led 54-45 midway through the fourth quarter before Florida State rallied to 56-54 on Leticia Romero’s 3-pointer with 1:53 left.

After both teams came up empty on offensive possessions, Laura Cornelius’ runner for Miami rimmed out with 55.5 seconds left.

Florida State (25-6) got four chances in the final 30 seconds to tie the game, but shot after shot wouldn’t drop. The final opportunity came when Ivey Slaughter was fouled with 4.9 seconds left, but she missed both free throws — the second on purpose. Miami corralled the rebound and ran out the clock.

Romero led the second-seeded Seminoles with 14 points, and Shakayla Thomas added 13.

Miami led 20-18 in the second quarter before scoring five straight points, including a 3 by Cornelius. Hayes scored all seven points during a 7-2 run to extend the lead to 11.

The Hurricanes led 33-25 at halftime and the teams traded baskets for most of the second half before Miami had its 54-45 advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes got a scare late in the first half when Motley appeared to injure her left hand, running off the court. She seemed to be fine, starting the second half with tape over two fingers. … Miami beat Georgia Tech in its ACC Tournament opener.

Florida State: The Seminoles had been 3-0 in neutral-court games this season, winning the Paradise Jam over Thanksgiving.

FAMILIAR FOES

Miami and Florida State have split four meetings over the past five seasons in the ACC Tournament.

UP NEXT

Miami: ACC Tournament semifinals on Saturday night.

Florida State: Waiting for its NCAA Tournament selection.