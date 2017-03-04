2:24 am, March 4, 2017
No. 10 Stanford tops Washington St 66-36 in Pac-12 tourney

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 1:35 am 03/04/2017 01:35am
Washington State's Alexys Swedlund (23) looks up at the score as Stanford players on the bench celebrate a score early in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Pac-12 tournament, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Stanford rolled to an easy victory in its Pac-12 Tournament opener, which might give the Cardinal a leg up in the next round.

Karlie Samuelson had 21 points and 10th-ranked Stanford scored the first 21 points of the game on the way to a 66-36 win over Washington State in the quarterfinals Friday night.

“I thought we just came out and jumped on them,” said Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, whose team had a first-round bye. “We just came out really playing well and then we were able to get a lot of young players in the game.”

Stanford (26-5), which did not have a starter who played more than 27 minutes, advanced to Saturday’s semifinals against Oregon, a 70-69 winner over No. 11 Washington.

The Cardinal improved to 62-0 against Washington State, which missed its first 11 field goal attempts and showed the effects of a hard-fought, 79-78 victory over Colorado the previous night.

“I think that any time you get down like 16-0, it’s probably very discouraging,” VanDerveer said. “Missing shots, blocked shots. I really felt that our team playing our first night and their second night, we just really wanted to come out and run on them. We did. We got out to a really nice lead right from the get-go.”

Stanford was never threatened after its early outburst. The Cardinal led 26-8 after one quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 54-30 entering the final period.

“Obviously, they came in well-rested, really had scouted us very well,” Washington State coach June Daugherty said. “Took us out of a lot of things defensively. We were struggling very much to score and, you know, it took us a while, but I thought we got back on track in the second quarter. Obviously, it’s just not enough.”

Brittany McPhee added 12 points for Stanford, which shot 46 percent — including 9 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Ivana Kmetovska had 10 points for Washington State (12-19), which was 0 of 16 from 3-point range after going 10 for 17 in the win over Colorado.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars were 5-2 before three of their top players went down with injuries. Borislava Hirstova (14.7 points per game) has been out since Dec. 8 with a broken foot, Louise Brown (10.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg) has been sidelined since Dec. 2, also with a broken foot, and Chanelle Molina (12.8 ppg, 3.7 apg) has been out since Jan. 13 with a torn ACL.

Stanford: The Cardinal have won 11 of the 15 Pac-12 Tournament titles. Of the ranked teams remaining in the event, Stanford has lost twice to sixth-ranked Oregon State, split with No. 15 UCLA and defeated 11th-ranked Washington.

UP NEXT

Washington State: After tying California for seventh place in the Pac-12 at 6-12, Washington State could still receive the league’s automatic qualifier bid to the WNIT. The top team from the conference that does not make the NCAA Tournament earns a spot in the WNIT.

Stanford: A semifinal matchup Saturday with Oregon.

